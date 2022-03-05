Trice's dunk seals it on Senior Day over the Blue Raiders

C.J. Keyser had 16 points for Old Dominion (13-18, 8-10 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory winning 68-64 over Middle Tennessee.

NORFOLK, Va. — Kalu Ezikpe had 14 points as Old Dominion narrowly defeated Middle Tennessee 68-64 on Saturday.

C.J. Keyser had 16 points for Old Dominion (13-18, 8-10 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jaylin Hunter added 13 points and seven rebounds. Mekhi Long had 10 points.

The entire sequence that ended with a slam AND put us ahead❕



big time play by @1AAtrice #SCTop10 | #ReignOn pic.twitter.com/WYLtd5YhgF — ODU Men’s Basketball (@ODU_MBB) March 5, 2022

Donovan Sims had 18 points for the Blue Raiders (22-9, 13-5). Camryn Weston added 15 points. DeAndre Dishman had five assists.