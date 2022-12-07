Truckers QB Hillman chooses Notre Dame

Brandyn Hillman picked the Fighting Irish over Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Southern Cal and North Carolina.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — When Churchland High School's Brandyn Hillman was hoping to play college football somewhere several months ago, Norfolk State was his lone offer. Funny how things have changed.

Today the Truckers quarterback had his choice between Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Kentucky, Southern California and Notre Dame. His final pick; he's South Bend Bound. Hillman chose the Figthing Irish.

"Pretty much it was a no-brainer", he said at his announcement in the Churchland High School auditorium. "I knew from the jump the Irish were going to be the school. You can't get no better than that."