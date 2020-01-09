Trump touts 'productive call' with Big Ten commissioner on restarting football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Donald J. Trump is saying that an immediate return of a Big Ten football season is "on the one-yard line" after he talked with the conference's commissioner.
In a tweet Tuesday, Trump says he had a "productive conversation" with Kevin Warren about starting up Big Ten football.
The Big Ten confirmed the conversation between Trump and Warren, saying the White House reached out to the commissioner to set it up.
The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season from fall to spring semester because of health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The Pac-12 followed suit, joining the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West.
The Big Ten provided the following statement to 10TV about the conversation with President Trump:
"A White House representative reached out to Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren on Monday, August 31, 2020 to facilitate a phone call between President Donald J. Trump and Commissioner Warren. On Tuesday, September 1, 2020 Commissioner Warren and the President had a productive conversation.
The Big Ten Conference and its Return to Competition Task Force, on behalf of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C), are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible."