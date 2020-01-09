Trump touts 'productive call' with Big Ten commissioner on restarting football season

President Trump is saying that an immediate return of a Big Ten football season is "on the one-yard line."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Donald J. Trump is saying that an immediate return of a Big Ten football season is "on the one-yard line" after he talked with the conference's commissioner.

In a tweet Tuesday, Trump says he had a "productive conversation" with Kevin Warren about starting up Big Ten football.

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

The Big Ten confirmed the conversation between Trump and Warren, saying the White House reached out to the commissioner to set it up.

The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season from fall to spring semester because of health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The Pac-12 followed suit, joining the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West.

The Big Ten provided the following statement to 10TV about the conversation with President Trump:

"A White House representative reached out to Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren on Monday, August 31, 2020 to facilitate a phone call between President Donald J. Trump and Commissioner Warren. On Tuesday, September 1, 2020 Commissioner Warren and the President had a productive conversation.