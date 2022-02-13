Turner's career game helps Spartans top Lady Hawks 66-52

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State cruised past MDES 66-52 on Saturday, bouncing back from a tight loss to Howard two days prior. Sophomore Janay Turner's career night led the Spartans to victory, making 4 3-pointers on the way to a season-best 17 points.



Mahoganie Williams, celebrating her 21st birthday on Saturday, scored two of the Spartans' first three field goals to attain an early lead. Williams finished the afternoon with 10 points and a team-best nine rebounds.



The Spartans brought a storm of 3-pointers into Echols Hall in the first half, and it came from a multitude of shooters. Turner got the hot streak started making the first three triples of the day for the Spartans, including two on back-to-back possession late in the first quarter.



Turner's early outburst helped earn the Spartans a 22-8 lead at the end of the opening quarter. Of course, tenacious defense played a part in the strong start as well. NSU held the Hawks to 2-of-10 shooting from the field in the first quarter, forcing 10 turnovers.



Turner starter right where she left off, knocking down her fourth 3-pointer less than a minute into the second quarter. Deja Francis knocked down a couple of free throws and made a pull-up jumper on the Spartan's next possession, putting her team ahead by 18.



Fields who averages 2.9 assists per game, got her sixth dime of the afternoon right before the half, finding Crystal White in the corner for a 3-pointer with under 10 seconds remaining. The shot gave NSU a 42-23 lead heading into the break.



MDES began to find its footing in the third quarter, starting the period on a 10-2 run. A couple of buckets from Fields and Camille Downs helped slow the Hawks' momentum, but NSU's lead dropped from 19 to 11 by the end of the third period.



But that's as close as the Hawks would get. NSU started the fourth quarter on an 11-2 run which included a Fields triple and four points from Turner. Francis, who finished the game with nine points, added two free throws for the Spartans' final points of the afternoon.



Despite making just one shot from behind the arc in the second half, the Spartans finished an efficient 9-of-23 (39.1%) from deep for the afternoon. The team also made 13-of-17 attempts at the free throw line (76.5%).

