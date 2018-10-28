KINGSTON, R.I. (Oct. 27, 2018)—Playing in cold and rainy conditions, the William & Mary football team fell at Rhode Island, 21-10, on Saturday afternoon. Although W&M (3-5, 2-3) trailed by just four, 14-10, after a 34-yard field goal by Kris Hooper early in the third quarter, URI (5-3, 3-2) held the Tribe scoreless the rest of the way and sealed the victory with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Vito Priore to Aaron Parker with 1:53 remaining in the third quarter.

The Rams capitalized on four W&M turnovers in the first quarter en route to building a 14-7 lead. URI’s touchdowns combined to cover just 17 total yards, as Momodou Mbye recovered a muffed punt in the end zone and Nai Jones punched in a 1-yard touchdown run shortly after James Makszin intercepted quarterback Ted Hefter at the W&M 17.

The Tribe’s lone touchdown came early in the first quarter when Hefter was intercepted by Branyan Javier-Castillo, but running back Nate Evans stripped the ball back from the URI linebacker and returned it 71 yards for a touchdown. Largely due to the tough playing conditions, both teams combined for just 349 total yards and 18 first downs.

