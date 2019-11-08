CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Bowling fans were living the dream as some of the Pro Bowlers Association's best descended on the AMF Western Branch Lanes for the Chesapeake Open on Sunday. As the field got whittled down from 48 to 16, two local players worked their way in.

Steven Arehart of Chesapeake, who went to nearby Hickory High School and Ricky Boyters of Newport News and Woodside High, couldn't have been happier. "It's amazing. It's awesome", said Arehart. "To have some of the greatest of the game come out. Guys I looked up to my whole life."

With greats like, Walter Ray Williams, Jr. and Norm Duke, Boyters, 32, was thrilled to be apart of the event. "It's crazy. It's unbelievable. There's no words to express it." Both would end their run in the round of 16 with Arehart and Boyters finishing 13th and 15th respectively. Bill O'Neill finished with four strikes to hold A.J. Chapman and win the event. It was the 11th of his career and 2nd of the PBA Tour season.