Tyler Noe takes over as Falcons look to build on 2022 success

Cox High School football gets their 3rd Head Coach in 4 years, build on 3rd place Beach finish

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Cox Falcons went 9-3 in 2022 under head coach Alan Faneca. Those 3 losses came to just 2 teams, the only two teams to finish ahead of them in the Beach District. The Falcons fell to Green Run early in the year and then Kempsville once in the regular season and again to end their playoff run in the second round.

Despite the success, and improvement on 2021, Faneca stepped down after the year. In his place emerges a member of his staff, offensive coordinator Tyler Noe. Noe may be new to the job, but few are more familiar with Cox High School. Noe has been on the football staff for 12 years. He played at the school, just like his Dad, both Falcon graduates. He teaches at the school just like his Mom, also a graduate. His sister rounds out a family of Frank W. alumni, and the entire group has been known to make appearances at games in support of Tyler.