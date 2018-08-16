Former Hokie and Hampton Crabber, Tyrod Taylor is "the man" in Cleveland. He has taken charge of the offense in his first year with the Browns.

The question is, how long will he stay in charge. Some look at him as a bridge quarterback. In other words, a transition to Baker Mayfield who the Browns selected as the number one overall pick in the draft.

Taylor led the Bills to their first playoff appearance in 17 years last season.

The Browns need a lot of work. They have only won a single game over the last two seasons. However, in the off season they made several moves to improve the offense. Taylor should have some decent weapons to work with.

