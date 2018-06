Tyrod Taylor won a Super Bowl as a backup in Baltimore, led the Bills to the playoffs last year and in the offseason joined the Cleveland Browns.

For now, the former Hokie and Hampton Crabber is the starting quarterback. However, the Browns made QB Baker Mayfield the overall number one pick in the draft.

In the meantime, Taylor has quickly taken on a leadership role with his new team.

He spoke to the media after a Browns minicamp session.

