x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

UConn wins national title with 76-59 smothering of San Diego State

The Huskies (31-8) became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship.
Credit: AP
Connecticut players celebrate their win over San Diego State in the men's national championship college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston. Connecticut won 76-59. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

HOUSTON — UConn topped off one of the most impressive March Madness runs in history Monday night, clamping down early and breaking it open late to bring home its fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

Adama Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Tristen Newton also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards for the Huskies (31-8), who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship.

Huskies roll past Aztecs to win national title

1 / 14
AP
Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley yells during the first half of the men's national championship college basketball game against San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

They won the six games by an average of an even 20 points, only a fraction less than what North Carolina did in sweeping to the title in 2009.

UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, only to see the Aztecs (32-7) trim the lead to five with 5:19 left. But Jordan Hawkins (16 points) answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and the only drama left was whether UConn would cover the 7 1/2-point spread and go 6-for-6 with double-digit wins.

Keshad Johnson had 14 points for San Diego State, which came up one win shy in this, its first trip to the Final Four.

More Videos

In Other News

Graham Mertz as Starting Quarterback for Florida Gators? What Would the Offense Look Like?

Before You Leave, Check This Out