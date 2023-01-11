UNC and cornerbacks coach Dre Bly "parting ways"

Dre Bly, a former Western Branch standout, was a top recruiter for the Heels and made inroads getting several big names players from Hampton Roads.

Dre Bly, who was once a two-time All-American for North Carolina, is leaving the program as its cornerback coach. The announcement made Wednesday by the school. The Chesapeake native from Western Branch High School had been with the Tar Heels the past four years, was one of their top recruiters who got plenty from the 757 to head to Chapel.

Among them, Tony Grimes (Princess Anne), who transferred to Texas A&M, Landstown’s Tychaun Chapman, Green Run’s Tayon Holloway, Nansemond-Suffolk’s George Pettaway and Western Branch’s Paul Billups Jr.

“We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” says UNC head coach Mack Brown.

“Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”