NORFOLK, Va. — It hasn't been the best of season for the Norfolk Tides, but there have been moments and there have been a couple of top notch Orioles prospects. Austin Hays has been with the Tides for about a month and is ranked as the 5th best prospect in the organization.

Two years ago he hit 32 home runs in the lower levels of the O's minor leagues. He has battled with injuries but seems to be back in form now.

When asked to describe how he plays, Hays came up with this, "I would just say my aggressiveness. At the plate, I want to get up there. I want to swing. Defense; I love to make throws. I love to lay out for the ball, go get the ball. And, I love to try and wreak havoc on the bases."