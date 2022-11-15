UVA head coach, athletics director speak after 3 football players were killed in shooting

Head Football Coach Tony Elliott and Athletics Director Carla Williams will speak, according to a UVA spokesperson.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia's athletics department will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon, less than two days after three football players were killed in a shooting.

Head Football Coach Tony Elliott and Athletics Director Carla Williams will speak at the presser, according to a UVA spokesperson. It starts at 3:30 p.m. at the John Paul Jones Arena's media room.

A stream will be available on the Virginia Cavaliers' Facebook page.

The press conference will be the first public remarks from Elliot and Williams since the Sunday night shooting on UVA's grounds.

The shooting happened on a charter bus outside the Culbreth Garage, located on Culbreth Road, after 10 p.m. Football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry died from their injuries and two other people were hurt.

UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones is suspected to be the gunman. He was arrested in Henrico County, over 70 miles from the shooting scene, and faces several charges, including second-degree murder.

Elliot and Williams released statements Monday expressing their devastation and heartache over the deaths of Chandler, Davis and Perry, as well as those who were injured.

"These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures," Elliot wrote. "Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community."

Williams wrote: "We lost three talented and bright young men. We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us. I miss Lavel, D’Sean and Devin. I pray for peace, comfort and hope for their parents and loved ones. For their teammates, coaches and friends, I pray for strength and a peace that surpasses all understanding.”