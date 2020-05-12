Virginia survives overtime with Kent State

Avoiding their second upset loss in a week, the Cavaliers beat the Golden Flashes 71-64

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia was in danger of their second upset loss in a week, but their defense stiffened in overtime and they got by Kent State 71-64 on Friday night.

The #15 Cavaliers had a 29-22 lead at halftime, but over the last 15 minutes of the second half neither team had more than a four point lead.

UVA's last 8 points in regulation came from the free throw line and that was good enough for a 3 point lead with 5.8 seconds remaining. The Golden Flashes missed their first chance from three point range, but Danny Pippen came through at the buzzer with their second chance. It tied the game at 62 and forced overtime.

The Cavaliers defense, which gave up 40 points in the second half, held Kent State to just a single basket in overtime. Sam Hauser had a layup and a three pointer to put the game away.

Hauser and Jay Huff led UVA in scoring with 18 apiece.