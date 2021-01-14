x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Sports

UVA remains perfect against Notre Dame in ACC play

With an 80-68 win, the Cavaliers are (11-0) all-time vs. the Irish in conference play
Credit: AP
Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) dribbles the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP, Pool)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jay Huff scored 18 points and Sam Hauser had 15 points and nine rebounds as No. 18 Virginia beat Notre Dame 80-68 for its fourth consecutive victory. 

Cavaliers remain perfect against the Irish in the ACC

1 / 7
AP
Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) drives past Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb (3) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP, Pool)

The 7-foot-1 Huff made a career-best four 3-pointers — all in the first half — as the 8-2 Cavaliers opened an 18-10 lead and built it to 37-25 by halftime. 

Casey Morsell who had missed 10 days because of contact tracing, added 15 points for the Cavaliers and hit all three of his shots from beyond the arc.

With the win, UVA remained a perfect (11-0) against Notre Dame in ACC play.

Cormac Ryan scored 16 and Trey Wertz 13 for the 3-8 Fighting Irish, who lost their fourth in a row. 