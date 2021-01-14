UVA remains perfect against Notre Dame in ACC play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jay Huff scored 18 points and Sam Hauser had 15 points and nine rebounds as No. 18 Virginia beat Notre Dame 80-68 for its fourth consecutive victory.
Cavaliers remain perfect against the Irish in the ACC
1 / 7
The 7-foot-1 Huff made a career-best four 3-pointers — all in the first half — as the 8-2 Cavaliers opened an 18-10 lead and built it to 37-25 by halftime.
Casey Morsell who had missed 10 days because of contact tracing, added 15 points for the Cavaliers and hit all three of his shots from beyond the arc.
With the win, UVA remained a perfect (11-0) against Notre Dame in ACC play.
Cormac Ryan scored 16 and Trey Wertz 13 for the 3-8 Fighting Irish, who lost their fourth in a row.