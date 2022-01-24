UVA continues dominance over Louisville

Make it 12 wins in the last 13 tries for the Cavaliers as they won 64-52.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia and Louisville came in with identical records and the game played out like most every game between the Cavaliers and Cardinals. UVA won 64-52. It's their 12th win in the last 13 meetings with Louisville.

Cavaliers dominate Louisville again 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Tony Bennett coached Cavaliers teams are 13-2 overall against Louisville. His 'Hoos' jumped out to a big 19 point first half lead. Bennett thought his offense was on point, “Well, especially early on it always helps when you're making some shots but I thought we were crisp, found different things, moved well without the ball screen pretty well. We had, we call them pocket passes, Kihei [Clark] got us off to a good start. There was a nice synergy in terms of how they played and were connected in that way so that was good. Then they paired it with really good defense, with good ball pressure and just responded the right way."

The Cavaliers improve to (12-8, 6-4). They are now 8-0 coming off a losses this season. Bennett thought they responded well to their loss Saturday to North Carolina State, “Yeah, how could I be complaining. I mean, we talked about just what it would take and you always appreciate the opportunity and you got a chance to respond after a hard, hard game. And again, NC State played well, we didn't play the way we needed to be in that game. So tonight, they touched on it and sustained it pretty well, how they have to play. There was some good Virginia basketball out there, hard offense, tough defense, didn't give up easy looks and for the most part were connected again."