UVA drops overtime heartbreaker to Notre Dame in NCAA semifinal

The Fighting Irish won the last three faceoffs of the game to ultimately force overtime and score the game-winning goal 29 seconds into the extra period.

PHILADELPHIA — No. 2 seed Virginia’s (13-4) season came to a close Saturday evening (May 27) as the Cavaliers dropped a heartbreaker, 13-12, in overtime to third-seeded Notre Dame (13-2) in the NCAA Tournament semifinals at Lincoln Financial Field.

Virginia led 12-11 with just under 1:00 to play, but the Fighting Irish won the last three faceoffs of the game to ultimately force overtime and score the game-winning goal 29 seconds into the extra period.

The Cavaliers, who led the nation in ground balls entering Saturday’s contest, were outplayed on the ground, 42-30. The Irish also held an advantage at the faceoff X, winning 16 of the game’s 28 total faceoffs.

Offensively, Virginia was led by Connor Shellenberger (3g, 3a), Thomas McConvey (1g, 2a), and Patrick McIntosh (2g, 1a). Shellenberger concluded his junior campaign with 11 goals and 11 assists in three tournament contests. UVA goalie Matthew Nunes registered 17 saves to keep the Cavaliers afloat throughout and short-stick defensive midfielder Grayson Sallade recorded two caused turnovers and tied for a team-high four ground balls. Virginia also held the nation’s most efficient man-up unit scoreless on its three man-up chances.

Notre Dame’s Eric Dobson scored a game-high four goals on 11 shots and dished out on assist. At the faceoff X, Will Lynch won 13 of his 22 attempts for the Irish. Notre Dame possessed the ball significantly more than the Cavaliers in the first period and scored the first two goals of the game less than two minutes in. After the Cavaliers’ first three shots were saved by Notre Dame goalie Liam Entenmann (11 saves), McIntosh found the back of the net on a bouncing shot to get the Hoos on the board.

After Sallade scored on an assist from McConvey to tie things [2-2], Shellenberger ripped his first goal of the game to put the Cavaliers up for the first time with 3:09 left in the first quarter. The Irish closed out the opening period with back-to-back goals, including one with just two seconds left on a behind-the-back assist, to cling to a 4-3 lead. Nunes recorded seven of his 17 total saves in the first.

The Cavaliers claimed three goals of the five total goals scored in quarter No. 2 as both teams were tied 6-6 at the half. Cormier’s 52nd score of the season put UVA up 5-4 early in the period before McIntosh scored his second unassisted goal minutes later. After being out-possessed in the opening period, the Cavaliers outshot Notre Dame, 13-8, in the second.

Having registered the final goal of the first half, Dobson tallied his third strike of the day less than two minutes into the third to regain the lead [8-7] for Notre Dame. Dickson’s 61st goal of the season was assisted by Shellenberger early in the third to tie the contest [8-8], which was followed by a Shellenberger shot that hit the back post and deflected off Entenmann before trickling across the goal line, which flipped the score once again. The game was tied by the Irish once more before Peter Garno’s lone score of the game off a rebound gave UVA a 9-8 lead heading into the fourth.

After missing his first three shots, Griffin Shutz (1g) found the back of the net to give Virginia its first two-goal lead of the day with 10:24 remaining in regulation. Notre Dame found the back of the net on three of the next four scores to tie the game 11-11 with 2:07 left in the period.

McConvey’s goal broke yet another tied score on an assist from Shellenberger with 52 seconds left on the game clock. After the McConvey goal, the Irish won the ensuing faceoff and called timeout before tying the game 12-12 just 10 seconds after play resumed. The Irish won the final faceoff of regulation, but did not get a shot off in the final 32 seconds of the fourth, resulting in UVA’s second overtime contest of the season.