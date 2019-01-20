#4 UVA falls from ranks of unbeatens DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 19: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils dunis over Jay Huff #30 of the Virginia Cavaliers during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 19, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 72-70. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 19: Jack White #41 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks against the Virginia Cavaliers during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 19, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 72-70. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 19: Braxton Key #2 of the Virginia Cavaliers battles RJ Barrett #5 of the Duke Blue Devils for a rebound during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 19, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 72-70. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 19: Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers defends a shot by Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 19, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 72-70. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 19: Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers defends a shot by Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 19, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 72-70. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 19: Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers defends a shot by Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 19, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 72-70. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. — The hype was there; the two best teams in the best conference in the country squaring off. The numbers were too; the No. 1 team in the AP poll taking on No. 1 in the Coache's poll. How about the starpower? Zion Williamson has quickly become one of the most famous basketball players in the country, amateur or otherwise.

So how could the play on the court possibly live up to the pomp and circumstance off of it?

How about fifteen lead changes and fourteen ties?

The Blue Devils led 37-32 at the half, dominating the boards and holding the normally accurate Cavaliers to 1 of 8 shooting from behind the arc.

With starting point guard Tre Jones out with a shoulder injury, Duke leaned on Freshman phenoms R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson. The two delivered, pouting in 57 points....six more than the UVA defense had allowed opposing TEAMS coming into the game.

The Cavs pulled ahead by one with 9:49 remaining in the game, before missing ten of their next eleven shots.

While the Cavs went cold, Williamson and Barrett came up big when it mattered,leading the Blue Devils to a 72-70 victory, and the most legitimate claim to best team in the ACC.

Duke heads to Charlottesville February 9th for the rematch.