As Cavaliers head coach, Bronco Mendenhall embarks on his third season in Charlottesville, he feels his team is starting to take shape with the 2018 season right around the corner. "I like my guys a lot", he said. The Virginia Cavaliers come off their first bowl game season since 2011, but it came at a price. Several seniors have moved on including the positions at quarterback and three on defense. They feel they've taken care of the qb position with transfer, Bryce Perkins. "I feel more comfortable with the guys", he says.

The other side of the ball could be complicated. Two players came from Hampton Roads. Virginia Beach's, Quin Blanding was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick and defensive lineman, Andrew Brown from Chesapeake. Those returning like sophomore safety, Brenton Nelson say, "Just because we lost some doesn't mean we lost the integrity of the defense", he chimed. "The guys that are stepping up and playing those roles are just as good as everybody else".

