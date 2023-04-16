UVA football team returns to Scott Stadium for the first time since November shooting

This year the Hoos are dedicating their season to Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry, the victims of the UVA football shooting on grounds in November.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the first time since unthinkable tragedy struck the University of Virginia when three football players were senselessly murdered on grounds, the team returned to Scott Stadium for the annual spring game Saturday afternoon driven by the memory of their late brothers.

An emotional day in Charlottesville as @UVAFootball took the field for the first time since the deaths of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/jS64cTEAM9 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 15, 2023

The team honored Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'sean Perry in the end zone at the field- their names painted into the turf. There was also a moment of silence prior to the game.

The Cavaliers return just three players who started five games or more last season including running back Mike Hollins who suffered a gunshot wound in the shooting that took the lives of his three teammates. Hollins has made a miraculous recovery in the last five months and showed signs on Saturday that he's back to full strength.

Hollins scored the third touchdown of the game in the painted end zone where his former teammates names were written. Afterwards he placed the ball down and tapped the ground on D'Sean Perry's name.

It was a chilling moment if you were watching from the broadcast or from the stands. From there the atmosphere of the game went from solemn to celebration.

The Cavaliers put up 53 total points on offense combined between the two teams split into blue and white. Transfer quarterback Tony Muskett threw a monster 63- yard dart to J.R.Wilson that seemed to get the most excitement from the crowd. Head Coach Elliott told the media after the game that Saturday was about more than football.

Muskett ➡️ Wilson for 6️⃣3️⃣ yards!



White takes lead 7-3!



📺: @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/bWUZ7dSap8 — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) April 15, 2023