UVA goes with Tony Elliott as their next head football coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — If only Tony Elliott could bring a semblance of those powerhouse Clemson offenses to the University of Virginia. That's certainly part of the vision as UVA named Elliott their next head football coach on Friday.

Virginia athletic director Carla Williams had this to say about her hire, “This is an awesome opportunity for the University of Virginia as we welcome Coach Tony Elliott into the UVA football family,” Williams said. “Coach Elliott is a winner, in every sense of the word. He is known for his character, humility, work ethic, skill set and passion for education. Coach Elliott is an exceptional leader of young men and he is highly regarded across college football as a talented teacher and coach. He is an outstanding recruiter who has been responsible for recruiting, signing and developing scholar-athletes while competing for and winning championships.