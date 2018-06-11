With the new basketball season set to start tonight, perhaps it's a good idea we finally put UVA interviews from the recent ACC media days on the web.

Of course, Virginia was king of the hill for a good part of last season, but came crashing down in the NCAA tournament. You don't need to be reminded they were the first #1 seed to lose to a #16 seed when UMBC pulled off the shocking upset.

Virginia is ranked #5 in the preseason Associated Press poll. And, during ACC media days there were picked to finish second, behind Duke, in the conference standings.

The Cavaliers open the season tonight with Towson at JPJ.

