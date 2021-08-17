UVA is counting on Brennan Armstrong and the cavalry

Armstrong put up big numbers at QB last season. He looks to get better and receive more help in the running game.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia Cavaliers football team was the definition of mediocre in 2020. They finished with a (5-5) record. But, it's hard to judge anything based on that pandemic season. They are hoping to take big strides this year.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong already took some giant steps in 2020. When asked if he could quantify Armstrong's success head coach Bronco Mendenhall said, "I think what will happen is his performance will quantify it. I think the team's record will quantify it. Until then, I don't think I can, but I think the yield will then do that for us."

As a dual threat, Armstrong threw for over 200 yards and rushed for over 45 yards in each of six games last fall. Nobody in the nation in the FBS did better. It's easy for Armstrong to peg how he has improved since then, "It's in decision making. I think overall I just know where the ball should go. I don't get flustered if maybe my one or two option isn't there anymore. I think that's a huge thing."

Armstrong was the Cavaliers' leading rusher in 2020. Mendenhall thinks his offensive line will be better this season. While he expects Wayne Taulapapa to still be the workhorse in the backfield, Mendenhall has a long list of running backs giving him stiff competition.