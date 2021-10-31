UVA loses Armstrong & to the #25 Cougars

Cavs quarterback, Brennan Armstrong threw for 329 and four touchdowns to lead Virginia, but left late in the fourth quarter after sustaining an apparent rib injury.

PROVO, Utah — Tyler Allgeier rushed for a career-high 266 yards and five touchdowns, leading No. 25 BYU to a 66-49 victory over Virginia on Saturday night.

Jaren Hall threw for a career-high 349 yards and three touchdowns. Hall also ran for 42 yards and another score. The Cougars (7-2) pulled away after scoring 21 points off three turnovers.

Brennan Armstrong threw for 329 and four touchdowns to lead Virginia, and also tossed a pair of interceptions. Armstrong added 94 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. He left late in the fourth quarter after sustaining an apparent rib injury.

HOW DID HE CATCH THAT??? 😱 pic.twitter.com/NxXzZbVuHM — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 31, 2021

The loss snapped the Cavaliers’ (6-3, 4-2 ACC) four-game winning streak.

BYU and Virginia combined for 1,322 yards and 115 points.

The Cougars were mired in a shootout with Virginia until forcing back-to-back turnovers in the fourth quarter.

' 🌨 🌨

🌨 𝗧𝗗 🌨 𝗧𝗗 🌨

💧 💧 💧

🌨 𝗧𝗗 🌨 𝗧𝗗

𝗧𝗗 💧 💧 pic.twitter.com/EZXWs3Ssj1 — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) October 31, 2021

After BYU took a 52-49 lead on Hall’s 10-yard pass to Neil Pau’u, Uriah Leiataua forced and recovered a fumble at the Virginia 31. Allgeier scored on a 31-yard run two plays later. Then, Drew Jensen picked off a pass from Armstrong at the BYU 35 and the Cougars cashed in with a 4-yard run by Allgeier that increased the lead to 66-49 with 7:12 left.

BYU could not have scripted a better start. The Cougars scored touchdowns on their first four drives and forced a turnover to bury Virginia in a major hole only a few minutes into the game.

Hall threw a 52-yard pass to Samson Nacua on BYU’s first play and scored on a 2-yard run three plays later. The Cougars extended their lead on a 1-yard plunge by Allgeier, set up by Payton Wilgar picking off a pass from Armstrong and returning it to the Virginia 11. BYU extended its lead to 21-0 midway through the first quarter after Hall connected with Puka Nacua on a fade route for a 26-yard touchdown pass.

The Cavaliers finally got on the board when Armstrong scored on 5-yard run late in the first quarter. BYU answered with a 4-yard run by Allgeier to extend their lead to 28-7 less than a minute into the second quarter.

Then, the Cougars’ normally stout defense fell apart.

Virginia rallied before halftime behind a series of big plays. The Cavaliers scored touchdowns on six straight drives – including all five second-quarter drives.

Armstrong threw a 40-yard pass to Jelani Woods and a 70-yard pass to Dontayvion Wicks to cut BYU’s lead to seven. Then, Devin Darrington scored on a 49-yard run and Armstrong followed with a score on a 30-yard run that gave Virginia its first lead at 35-31.