UVA makes it 8 straight over Pitt

Behind a strong game for Reece Beekman, the Cavaliers beat the Panthers 66-61

PITTSBURGH — UVA leaned on Reece Beekman all game including when it counted most to beat Pittsburgh 66-61 Wednesday night.

Beekman had 19 points and 8 assists including a key basket and a timely assist in the last minutes to help maintain the Cavaliers advantage.

Virginia has now beaten the Panthers eight straight times including a season sweep this season.

Three Cavaliers got to double figures. Besides Beekman, Jayden Gardner had 14 and Kadin Shedrick 12 points.