UVA makes it 8 straight over Pitt

PITTSBURGH — UVA leaned on Reece Beekman all game including when it counted most to beat Pittsburgh 66-61 Wednesday night.
UVA sweeps season series with Pitt
Beekman had 19 points and 8 assists including a key basket and a timely assist in the last minutes to help maintain the Cavaliers advantage.
Virginia has now beaten the Panthers eight straight times including a season sweep this season.
Three Cavaliers got to double figures. Besides Beekman, Jayden Gardner had 14 and Kadin Shedrick 12 points.
UVA is now (11-7) (5-3) on the season.