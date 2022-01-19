x
UVA makes it 8 straight over Pitt

Behind a strong game for Reece Beekman, the Cavaliers beat the Panthers 66-61
Virginia's Reece Beekman, right, tries to shoot as Pittsburgh's Daniel Oladapo (4) defunds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Virginia won 66-61.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — UVA leaned on Reece Beekman all game including when it counted most to beat Pittsburgh 66-61 Wednesday night.

UVA sweeps season series with Pitt

Pittsburgh's John Hugley (23) battles with Virginia's Francisco Caffaro as he tries to drive to the hoop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Beekman had 19 points and 8 assists including a key basket and a timely assist in the last minutes to help maintain the Cavaliers advantage.

Virginia has now beaten the Panthers eight straight times including a season sweep this season. 

Three Cavaliers got to double figures. Besides Beekman, Jayden Gardner had 14 and Kadin Shedrick 12 points.

UVA is now (11-7) (5-3) on the season.

