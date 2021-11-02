x
UVA overcomes slow start to knock off Georgia Tech

Coming out of halftime and down 6, the Cavaliers went on a 9-0 run on their way to a 57-49 win.
Credit: AP
Virginia guard Trey Murphy III, right, is congratulated by Sam Hauser after a basket against Georgia Tech during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA — Trey Murphy III scored 18 points, Kihei Clark added 14 and No. 9 Virginia pulled away from Georgia Tech down the stretch for a 57-49 victory. The Cavaliers improved to 14-3 overall and 10-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

AP
Virginia forward Jay Huff and coach Tony Bennett react to his dunk in the finals minute of the team's 57-49 victory over Georgia Tech in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

 Virginia finished on a 16-5 run in a game that was tight most of the way. Georgia Tech lost to Virginia for the second time this season and missed a chance to give its postseason resume a big boost. The Yellow Jackets dropped to 9-7 overall and 5-5 in the ACC. Jose Alvarado led Georgia Tech with 18 points.