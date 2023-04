UVA players honored before the 2023 NFL Draft

Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, & Devin Chandler were given jerseys with their names on them to their families. The three were killed by a former teammate Nov. 13th.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL honored the three University of Virginia football players that were slain in November as the honorary first players selected in the draft.

The families of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler were presented jerseys with their names and the No. 23 on them before a crowd of more than 100,000 in front of Kansas City’s Union Station.

Tonight, the NFL honored and celebrated the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry by having a special ceremonial draft to forever enshrine them in the NFL.

#UVAStrong | @NFL | @NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ExCdCYj8NM — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) April 28, 2023

Christopher Darnell Jr., a former walk-on with the Cavaliers’ football team, is accused of opening fire on a charter bus as he and other students arrived back on campus after seeing a play and having dinner together in Washington, D.C.