CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (1-0) scored four unanswered touchdowns to break open the game and held Richmond (0-1) to 203 total yards on offense in the Cavaliers' 42-13 win to open the 2018 season on Saturday night at Scott Stadium.

Using a pick-six and field goal, Richmond grabbed a 10-7 advantage with 6:26 to play in the first quarter. The Cavaliers would go on to score four-straight touchdowns, holding the Spiders scoreless for 33:34 over three quarters to take a 35-10 lead. UVA totaled 520 yards on offense, with 333 rushing yards. UVA quarterback Bryce Perkins (Queen Creek, Ariz.) threw for 181 yards and had 104 yards rushing with two passing and two rushing touchdowns. Running back Jordan Ellis (Suwanee, Ga.) ran for a career-high 141 yards with two touchdowns.

