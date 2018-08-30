Two wins in his first season, a bowl game the next. What is on tap this year, the third year of the Bronco Mendenhall era at UVA?

So much will depend on incoming junior college transfer Bryce Perkins at quarterback. Coach Mendenhall was pulling no punches when talking about the position, "The bottom line though is, our quarterback position will have to be exceptional for us to have a good year. That is the reality. So, rather than pretend and Bryce is embracing those expectations."

In more general terms, it sounds like Mendenhall thinks his team is on track when he says, "We work diligently and step by step to recreate the culture of the love to play the game, the love to prepare to play the game and claiming our home space at a higher level. It's still a work in progress."

The Cavaliers open this season this Saturday in Charlottesville with the University of Richmond.

