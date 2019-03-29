Cavs battle to win over Ducks Oregon's Ehab Amin, left, and Virginia's Mamadi Diakite, right, battle for a rebound during the second half of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Oregon's Ehab Amin, left, and Virginia's Mamadi Diakite, right, battle for a rebound during the second half of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Oregon's Ehab Amin, left, and Virginia's Mamadi Diakite, right, battle for a rebound during the second half of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Oregon's Ehab Amin, left, and Virginia's Mamadi Diakite, right, battle for a rebound during the second half of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Oregon's Ehab Amin, left, and Virginia's Mamadi Diakite, right, battle for a rebound during the second half of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Oregon's Ehab Amin, left, and Virginia's Mamadi Diakite, right, battle for a rebound during the second half of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Oregon's Ehab Amin, left, and Virginia's Mamadi Diakite, right, battle for a rebound during the second half of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ty Jerome scored 13 points and put Virginia ahead for good by sinking a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:34 left as the top-seeded Cavaliers outlasted No. 12 seed Oregon 53-49 in a South Region semifinal.

Oregon took a 45-42 lead on a Louis King 3-pointer with 5:43 left, but the Ducks wouldn't make another basket the rest of the night. Virginia's victory snapped Oregon's 10-game winning streak.

The Cavaliers will face No. 3 seed Purdue in the South Region championship game Saturday. Virginia is seeking its first Final Four appearance since 1984, while Purdue is trying to get there for the first time since 1980.