UVA wins rematch with Clemson

Last time out, the Tigers beat the Cavalier by 17. This time, UVA wins 75-65.
Credit: AP
Virginia guard Armaan Franklin (4) shoots next to Clemson guard Nick Honor, left, during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Clemson won 67-50. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

CLEMSON, S.C. — Jayden Gardner scored 23 points and Virginia pulled away in the final seven minutes to beat Clemson 75-65.  Virginia, which has won three of its last four, avenged a 67-50 loss to the Tigers on Dec. 22 that ended an 11-game win streak in the series. The Cavaliers have won six straight against the Tigers in South Carolina. 

UVA gets Clemson on the rebound

AP
Clemson guard David Collins (13) shoots in front of Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Clemson won 67-50. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

The Cavaliers closed on a 19-8 run. Gardner made six free throws during the stretch. Armaan Franklin added 13 points for Virginia (9-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

 Hunter Tyson scored 15 points for Clemson (9-5, 1-2), which ended a four-game win streak.

