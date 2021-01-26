UVA handles Syracuse to remain perfect in ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser hit seven of Virginia’s 14 3-pointers and the No. 8 Cavaliers cruised to an 81-58 victory against Syracuse.
Cavaliers dominate Syracuse 81-58
Hauser hit five 3s before halftime as Virginia took a 41-26 lead into the locker room. He finished with 21 points.
Virginia's Jay Huff added a career-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds. It was the seventh consecutive victory for the 2019 national champions. Quincy Guerrier led the Orange with 15 points, and Alan Griffin had 13.