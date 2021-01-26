UVA handles Syracuse to remain perfect in ACC

The Cavaliers won their seventh straight. This time they dominated the 'Cuse' 81-58.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser hit seven of Virginia’s 14 3-pointers and the No. 8 Cavaliers cruised to an 81-58 victory against Syracuse.

Hauser hit five 3s before halftime as Virginia took a 41-26 lead into the locker room. He finished with 21 points.