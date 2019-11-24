#7 Cavs win over UMass Virginia's Jay Huff, right, pulls down a rebound against Massachusetts' Samba Diallo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Virginia's Jay Huff, right, pulls down a rebound against Massachusetts' Samba Diallo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Virginia's Jay Huff, right, pulls down a rebound against Massachusetts' Samba Diallo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Virginia's Jay Huff, right, pulls down a rebound against Massachusetts' Samba Diallo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Virginia's Jay Huff, right, pulls down a rebound against Massachusetts' Samba Diallo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Virginia's Jay Huff, right, pulls down a rebound against Massachusetts' Samba Diallo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Virginia's Jay Huff, right, pulls down a rebound against Massachusetts' Samba Diallo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Virginia's Jay Huff, right, pulls down a rebound against Massachusetts' Samba Diallo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

MONTVILLE, Connecticut — Virginia wasn’t hitting its long-range shots against Massachusetts and the Cavaliers’ best player was on the bench for almost half of the game.

But Braxton Key scored 16 points and Virginia used its stifling defense to hand UMass its first loss of the season, 58-46, on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

Kihei Clark added 14 points and Jay Huff chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds for the defending national champions (5-0), who limited the Minutemen to just 15 baskets and 30% shooting.

“We know we can be in any game with any team,” Key said. “We haven’t found our rhythm yet shooting the ball this year. I don’t think we’ve had a game where we shot the ball really well. But we’re going to keep digging and keep playing defense really and we’ll figure it out.”

Carl Pierre had 14 points and T.J. Weeks added 12 for Massachusetts (5-1).

UMass scored 11 straight points to close the first half and trailed just 29-24 at halftime after Tre Mitchell made layups on three straight trips down the court. They cut that deficit to three points after a short jumper from Pierre to open the second half.

But the Cavaliers began double-teaming Mitchell, who scored all 10 of his points before intermission, and held UMass to four points over the next 14 minutes.

“In the second half, we challenged the guys and did a good job,” coach Tony Bennett said. “We put Braxton on Mitchell and Mamadi (Diakite) came quicker on the post trap. They did get some good open shots out of it, but I thought we tightened up for stretches and we were stingier defensively.”

A dunk by Diakite on a lob from Clark highlighted the run that put Virginia in control at 49-33.

Key had Virginia’s first two baskets and 11 of his points in the first half. He also closed the scoring with a breakaway dunk.

UMass tried to speed up the pace, opening the game with a trapping press. But the Minutemen made just three of their first 14 shots.

“Tonight, we just weren’t hitting our shots, that’s all it is,” said Pierre, who was just 2 of 10 from 3-point range. “We hit those shots, I think it’s an interesting game. I definitely think we could have come out on top, too.”

Diakite, who came in averaging just under 16 points a game, scored only four points in 21 minutes. He played three minutes in the first half, picking up his second foul 8½ minutes into the game and didn’t score his first basket until eight minutes into the second half.

But the 7-foot-1 Huff picked up the slack. He hit five of his eight shots.

The Cavaliers’ defense held UMass without a field goal for six minutes in the opening half. They led 29-13 after a 3-pointer from Casey Morsell, before UMass responded with its big run.