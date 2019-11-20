CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Mamadi Diakite scored 19 points and No. 7 Virginia withstood a 3-point shooting display by Anthony Lamb and beat Vermont 61-55 on Tuesday night.

Cavaliers get a challenge from Vermont Virginia guard Braxton Key (2) celebrates a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Vermont on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia won 61-55. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Virginia guard Braxton Key (2) celebrates a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Vermont on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia won 61-55. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Virginia guard Braxton Key (2) celebrates a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Vermont on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia won 61-55. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Virginia guard Braxton Key (2) celebrates a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Vermont on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia won 61-55. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Virginia guard Braxton Key (2) celebrates a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Vermont on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia won 61-55. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Cavaliers (4-0) trailed before Diakite’s basket gave them a 50-49 lead with 5:12 left and sparked a 9-0 run. Jay Huff scored twice in the spurt and Braxton Key hit a 3-pointer as Virginia held the Catamounts scoreless, and forced four turnovers, in a nearly four-minute span.

Lamb scored 30 for Vermont (4-1), including 25 in the second half, to nearly match the point total of the Cavaliers’ first two opponents of the season, who each managed just 34 points. Stef Smith added 11 points, but Virginia turned Vermont’s 13 turnovers into 20 points.

Kihei Clark scored 15 points and Key had 14 points for Virginia.

Virginia led 24-18 at halftime, but Vermont used a 10-2 run to start the half to take its first lead since the early going. Lamb had seven points in the run, including the last five, and tacked on his team’s next 12 points with four 3-pointers as the score was tied five times.