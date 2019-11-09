CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — It's hard to impress UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall with the rankings. At the weekly press conference earlier this week, he had this to say, "My wife was joking that probably my favorite thing to say is the polls mean nothing until about week 8 because until then everyone is just guessing."

This week the pollsters are just guessing the Cavaliers should be ranked #25 and so they are according to the Associated Press.

We hear more from Coach Mendenhall and quarterback Bryce Perkins as the 'Hoos' prepare for the once mighty Florida State Seminoles Saturday night in Charlottesville.