UVA-Duke Football game moved to Sept. 26

The Cavs game with the Blue Devils was originally to be played on Saturday November 14th.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today, Virginia’s Saturday, Nov. 14 home football game against Duke has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26. Both teams previously had an open date on their schedules for that weekend.

The game, to be played at Scott Stadium, will be the season opener for the Cavaliers following the announcement earlier today that UVA’s Sept. 19 game at Virginia Tech was postponed. Virginia and Virginia Tech will work with the Atlantic Coast Conference to reschedule that game later in the season.