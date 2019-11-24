Cavs roll past Flames Virginia's Lamont Atkins (5) scores a touchdown against Liberty during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP) Virginia's Lamont Atkins (5) scores a touchdown against Liberty during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP) Virginia's Lamont Atkins (5) scores a touchdown against Liberty during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP) Virginia's Lamont Atkins (5) scores a touchdown against Liberty during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia had every reason to come out flat against Liberty, especially with a showdown looming next Friday against arch-rival and 25th-ranked Virginia Tech with a chance to win the ACC’s Coast Division championship for the first time in program history.

That the Cavaliers overcame that challenge, winning 55-27, shows appreciable maturity, coach Bronco Mendenhall said.

“The outside pressure to look past (the Liberty game), really, that’s all they heard,” Mendenhall said.

The Cavaliers came out dominant, then appeared to lapse into cruise control before a defensive play changed everything.

On first and 10 from the Virginia 38 and with Liberty ahead 14-10, Flames quarterback Stephen Calvert dropped back, faced pressure, scrambled and threw the ball deep downfield, even though there was not a player wearing the same jersey anywhere nearby.

Safety De’Vante Cross was, though, and not only intercepted, but returned it 52 yards to the Flames’ 42. “That kind of snapped us back into it,” Mendenhall said.

Five plays later, Lamont Atkins 3-yard run gave Virginia a lead it would only build on. First-year Liberty coach Hugh Freeze was disappointed the rest of the way.

“Up 14-10 and we just went off the rails doing things that we haven’t done,” Freeze said. “I felt like it kind of carried over into the locker room and we just never responded. ... It appears that it affected us more than I would like to admit.”

Bryce Perkins threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for the Cavaliers (8-3), who scored a season-high total.

Perkins hit Terrell Jana for 8 yards and Joe Reed for 7 and scored on a 1-yard run. Mike Hollins and PK Kier also had scoring runs for the Cavaliers, and backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed a 44-yard scoring pass to Dontayvion Wick with 1:58 remaining.

Calvert threw for two touchdowns for the Flames (6-5). The interception was the fourth-year starter’s first in 296 pass attempts, and Cross later got him again, again when Calvert threw deep into Cavaliers territory.