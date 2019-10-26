Cavs fall short to Cardinals Virginia defensive tackle Eli Hanback (58) attempts to stop Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Virginia defensive tackle Eli Hanback (58) attempts to stop Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Virginia defensive tackle Eli Hanback (58) attempts to stop Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Virginia defensive tackle Eli Hanback (58) attempts to stop Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Virginia defensive tackle Eli Hanback (58) attempts to stop Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Virginia defensive tackle Eli Hanback (58) attempts to stop Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Virginia defensive tackle Eli Hanback (58) attempts to stop Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Virginia defensive tackle Eli Hanback (58) attempts to stop Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Virginia defensive tackle Eli Hanback (58) attempts to stop Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Virginia defensive tackle Eli Hanback (58) attempts to stop Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Micale Cunningham and Javian Hawkins accounted for two touchdowns apiece, including one each in the fourth quarter, and Louisville made a final defensive stand to hold off Virginia 28-21 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (5-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) converted a late third-quarter fumble recovery into Cunningham's 25-yard scoring run with 14:22 remaining for a 21-14 lead. Hawkins added a 17-yard TD with 2:46 left for a two-touchdown cushion that proved critical as the Cavaliers (5-3, 3-2) made a last charge.

Bryce Perkins' 4-yard scoring pass to Tavares Kelly made it 28-21 with 21 seconds left, and Virginia recovered the onside kick two seconds later at the Louisville 41. The Cavs managed just one more yard, and Perkins' deep pass to the end zone fell incomplete in the rain as time expired.

Cunningham's shovel pass to Tutu Atwell went for a 77-yard TD and a 7-7 tie. Hawkins also had a 2-yard TD run as the Cardinals outgained Virginia 360-311 on a cool, soggy day. Louisville moved within a game of becoming bowl eligible after finishing 2-10 last season.

Virginia's Wayne Taulapapa rushed for two touchdowns while Perkins completed 24 of 41 passes for 233 yards with an interception. But the Cavs lost for the third time in four games and missed a chance to stay firmly atop the ACC's Coastal Division.