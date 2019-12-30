#16 Cavs win over Midshipmen 65-56 Navy forward Alec Loehr (25) is pressured by Virginia forwards Justin McKoy (4) and Jay Huff (30) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Navy forward Alec Loehr (25) is pressured by Virginia forwards Justin McKoy (4) and Jay Huff (30) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Navy forward Alec Loehr (25) is pressured by Virginia forwards Justin McKoy (4) and Jay Huff (30) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Navy forward Alec Loehr (25) is pressured by Virginia forwards Justin McKoy (4) and Jay Huff (30) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Navy forward Alec Loehr (25) is pressured by Virginia forwards Justin McKoy (4) and Jay Huff (30) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Navy forward Alec Loehr (25) is pressured by Virginia forwards Justin McKoy (4) and Jay Huff (30) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Navy forward Alec Loehr (25) is pressured by Virginia forwards Justin McKoy (4) and Jay Huff (30) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Navy forward Alec Loehr (25) is pressured by Virginia forwards Justin McKoy (4) and Jay Huff (30) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kihei Clark scored five points during a 12-0 second-half run and No. 16 Virginia overcame a sloppy effort to beat Navy 65-56 Sunday.

Braxton Key led Virginia (10-2) with 15 points, Mamadi Diakite had 13 and Clark added 10 and 13 assists. Clark's foul-line jumper with 9:09 remaining gave the Cavaliers the lead they had just relinquished. Key added two baskets and Clark barely beat the shot clock with a 3-point heave that rattled in, giving Virginia a 50-41 lead. Cam Davis led Navy (6-5) with 19 points and Evan Wieck had 13. The loss was the 19th in a row for the Midshipmen when facing a ranked opponent.

The Cavaliers had only one turnover in the first half but added seven in the second as Navy slowly cut into the lead. A 3-pointer by John Carter Jr. gave the Midshipmen a 41-40 lead with 10:39 to go, but Clark's jumper got the Cavaliers the lead back and they scored the next 10 points.