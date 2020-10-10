Virginia suffers 38-21 loss to NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia (1-2, 1-2 ACC) led the game in total yards and time of possession but could not overcome an early lead by NC State (3-1, 3-1 ACC), as it fell 38-21 on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium.
UVA drops home game to NC State
Virginia scored 14 consecutive points after going down 24-0 to NC State early in the game. Quarterback Lindell Stone (Dallas, Texas) replaced injured quarterback Brennan Armstrong (Shelby, Ohio) after he left the game after a targeting penalty by NC State.
Stone threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Wide receiver Terrell Jana had nine catches for 111 yards to lead Virginia. The Cavaliers led in total yards (405-363) and passing yards (323-184) but had four turnovers that resulted in 17 points for the Wolfpack.