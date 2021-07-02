Hauser scores 23 as #14 Virginia beats Pitt 73-65

Sam Hauser scored 10 of his 23 points during a key second-half stretch.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser scored 10 of his 23 points during a key second-half stretch, and No. 14 Virginia pulled away from Pittsburgh for a 73-65 victory on Saturday.

Hauser, Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae all hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 23-9 surge that turned a 36-all game into a 59-45 lead for the Cavaliers (13-3, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Woldetensae had 14 points and Huff finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Virginia has won nine of its last 10, all against ACC competition.

Justin Champagnie led the Panthers (9-6, 5-5) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ithiel Horton had 15 points.

The game was tied at 36 after the Panthers scored five straight points, the last on a basket by Au’Diese Toney with 16:21 left, but two free throws by Hauser launched Virginia's big run. Huff followed with a pair of 3-pointers and, after Woldetensae hit a pair of free throws, Hauser added a pair of 3s and Woldetensae, a streaky left-handed shooter who hadn't scored in limited action in four games for the ACC leaders, added two more.