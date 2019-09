CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — After scoring 21 fourth quarter points to beat Florida State last Saturday, UVA and their fans were riding an emotional high. Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says with ODU coming up next, there is no emotional letdown.

At the same time, Mendenhall says there was an emotional effect and the team was tired on Monday. They've had plenty of time to pull it all together for Saturday night's game in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers are four touchdown favorites.