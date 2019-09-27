CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The 18th ranked Virginia Cavaliers get back to work after getting pushed hard in a win over Old Dominion last week. They now turn their attention to a road trip at #10 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish took a tough loss against 3rd ranked Georgia. "It's gonna be exciting", says linebacker, Eli Hanback. "It's a cool experience going there to play a football game. We're not going there to go site seeing or anything like that."

UVA is off to its first 3-0 start since 2004 and according to head coach, Bronco Mendenhall, his team has to stay level headed. "The different players that might have been there and the names in the past. And while that's historical and a positive thing for Notre Dame, we're playing this team this year in the stadium that the rest of the guys have played in. To think about more than that is just a waste of time."