CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — As Bronco Mendenhall put it so eloquently leading up to this Saturday's ACC Championship game, "I love, love, love a challenge and doing hard stuff and this is just the next thing for this program to take on."

A challenge indeed. The Cavaliers are a four touchdown underdog to Clemson. Quarterback Bryce Perkins says this is another step, "We set the goals at the beginning of the season. Now we're hear and so far everything that we've accomplished is right on cue with what we set in the beginning."