CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Commonwealth Cup has called Blacksburg home for the last 15 years. It travels to Charlottesville for the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry game this Friday. The Cavaliers are hoping to keep it there.

Early this week, coach Bronco Mendenhall, running back Joe Reed and linebacker Jordan Mack talked about the rivalry and the chance to win the Coastal Division and earn a spot in the ACC Championship game.