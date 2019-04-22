CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia junior guard Kyle Guy (Indianapolis, Ind.) announced Monday (April 22) that he will forgo his senior season and remain in the 2019 NBA Draft. Guy was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 NCAA Final Four after leading the Cavaliers (35-3) to their first national championship. The NBA Draft will be held June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"After further discussion with my family, I have decided to forgo my senior season and remain in the 2019 NBA Draft," Guy said. "Saying goodbye to my second home of Virginia basketball wasn't easy, but I know I'm ready for this next step in my basketball career. UVA has meant more to me than you'll ever know. From the bottom of my heart, thank you!"

Guy was a Final Four Most Outstanding Player, two-time All-American, two-time All-ACC first-team honoree and ACC Tournament MVP during his decorated three-year UVA career. He averaged 19.5 points in wins over Auburn and Texas Tech at the 2019 NCAA Final Four. Guy sank three free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to lift Virginia to a 63-62 win over the Tigers in the national semifinals. Guy added 24 points in the Cavaliers' 85-77 overtime win against the Red Raiders in the title game. Guy led Virginia in scoring at 15.4 points per game. He earned consensus All-America third-team honors this season and was a third-team All-American in 2017-18.

He finished his UVA career ranked first in 3-point percentage (42.5%), second in made 3-pointers (254) and 26th in scoring (1,323 points). Guy's 120 3-pointers in 2018-19 rank second on the UVA single-season list. He sank a school-record 11 consecutive 3-pointers over a two-game span, netted 16 20-point games, and averaged 12.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 106 career games.

"Kyle had a remarkable three-year career at the University of Virginia," head coach Tony Bennett said. "He has been a model teammate and student-athlete, and we obviously respect his decision to remain in the draft. I loved coaching him, watching him develop and turn into a terrific young man. We're excited for Kyle and his family, and wish him nothing but the best at the next level."

Guy is the third underclassman from the 2018-19 Cavaliers to declare and remain in the 2019 NBA Draft, joining redshirt sophomore guard De'Andre Hunter (Philadelphia, Pa.) and junior point guard Ty Jerome (New Rochelle, N.Y.). Mamadi Diakite (Conakry, Guinea) also declared for the draft, but is leaving open the option to return to school.