x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Sports

Huff, Hauser lead #9 UVA past UNC, 60-48

Jay Huff, who also blocked four shots, hit three of the Cavaliers' 12 3-pointers.
Credit: AP
Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) shoots over North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks (15) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP, Pool)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jay Huff had 18 points and 12 rebounds and No. 9 Virginia took control early and beat North Carolina for the seventh consecutive time, 60-48, on Saturday night.

#9 Cavs top Heels

1 / 7
AP
North Carolina guard Leaky Black (1) shoots over Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP, Pool)

Sam Hauser added 17 points for Virginia (15-3, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Trey Murphy III had 12 as the ACC-leading Cavaliers won their fourth in a row.

The Cavaliers led 21-4 midway through the first half as the Tar Heels missed 13 of their first 15 shots. North Carolina (12-7, 7-5) closed to within 27-18 by halftime, but never threatened. The Tar Heels finished just two for 16 from 3-point territory.

Huff, who also blocked four shots, hit three of the Cavaliers' 12 3-pointers.