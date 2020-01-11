Virginia topples #15 UNC

Virginia scored four touchdowns over the second and third quarters to lead 41-20 and kicker Brian Delaney (Chantilly, Va.) converted at 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Cavaliers 44 points. North Carolina scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cut UVA’s lead to three, but Virginia was able to hold on after a first down rush from quarterback Keytaon Thompson (New Orleans, La.).