Virginia topples #15 UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Six different players scored touchdowns in the game as Virginia (2-4, 2-4 ACC) upset No. 15 North Carolina (4-2, 4-2 ACC) 44-41 on Saturday evening at Scott Stadium.
Virginia scored four touchdowns over the second and third quarters to lead 41-20 and kicker Brian Delaney (Chantilly, Va.) converted at 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Cavaliers 44 points. North Carolina scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cut UVA’s lead to three, but Virginia was able to hold on after a first down rush from quarterback Keytaon Thompson (New Orleans, La.).
Virginia finished with 418 total yards to 536 for North Carolina. Virginia rushed for 210 yards and threw for 208. The Cavaliers led in time of possession and forced two turnovers by North Carolina.