CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — After UVA won their bowl game last season in convincing fashion, head coach Bronco Mendenhall felt the team had established a baseline. Headed into a new season he says they're at a launch point.

It all starts for the Cavaliers Saturday at Pitt, a team UVA has not beaten with Mendenhall as the head coach.

We hear from Mendenhall and quarterback Bryce Perkins in the weekly press conference.