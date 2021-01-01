Virginia Tech at Virginia hoops game postponed

The postponement follows a positive test by a Virginia men’s basketball staff member, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia program.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia Tech at Virginia men’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

The postponement follows a positive test by a Virginia men’s basketball staff member, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday, January 2:

12:00 p.m. Louisville @ Boston College (RSN)

2:00 p.m. Clemson @ Miami (RSN)

4:00 p.m. Notre Dame @ North Carolina (ACCN)

8:00 p.m. Duke @ Florida State (ESPN2)